Do You Know The Answer To THIS Backstreet Boys Question?

1. HE’S NOT EVEN IN CLEVELAND ANYMORE, BUT WE CONTINUE TO HEAR NEWS ABOUT JOHNNY MANZIEL. HE WAS HOSPITALIZED IN TEXAS ON MONDAY NIGHT AFTER A REACTION TO MEDICATION, BUT IS NOW FINE. HE PLAYED WHICH POSITION FOR THE CLEVELAND BROWNS? QUARTERBACK



2. THE TAYLOR SWIFT/KATY PERRY FEUD IS OFFICIALLY OVER…MAYBE? KATY SENT AN ACTUAL OLIVE BRANCH TO TAYLOR, AND TAYLOR SHOWED OFF THE PACKAGE, WHICH CAME WITH A HANDWRITTEN NOTE, NOTING “THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME”. WHO’S OLDER? TAYLOR SWIFT? OR KATY PERRY?

KATY PERRY – 33

TAYLOR SWIFT - 28



3. THE BACKSTREET BOYS CRUISE TOOK A TURN FOR THE UNEXPECTED WHEN THE BOYS CAME OUT DRESSED UP AS THE SPICE GIRLS. THE IDEA BEHIND THE COSTUME CHANGE WAS THAT THEY WERE PAYING TRIBUTE TO THE LADIES. DO THE BACKSTREET BOYS HAVE A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME?

YES – GOT IT ON APRIL 22, 2013



4. WELL IT’S TIME TO GET TO TOYS R US. YES, BECAUSE THEY ARE ALL CLOSING SOON, BUT ALSO BECAUSE THEY ARE SLASHING PRICES UP TO 50% UNTIL MAY 13TH. ONE OF THE HOTTEST TOYS OF THE 2017 HOLIDAY SEASON WAS THIS MOBILE CONSOLE, WHICH HASA SCREEN, A PAIR OF REMOVABLE CONTROLLERS, AND DOCK TO CONNECT TO A TV.

NINTENDO SWITCH



5. WELL, IT’S HAPPENING…”BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC”. YES, THE THIRD INSTALLMENT OF THE BILL AND TED FRANCHISE AS KEANU REEVES AND ALEX WINTER WILL BOTH REPRISE THEIR ICONIC ROLES. SO WAIT, THERE WAS A SECOND BILL AND TED MOVIE. I REMEMBER “BILL AND TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE FROM 1989, BUT WHAT WAS THE NAME OF THE SECOND MOVIE IN 1991? “BILL AND TED’S ______”

BOGUS JOURNEY