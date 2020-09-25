Disney Unveils Chadwick Boseman Tribute Mural

Disneyland is paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the Downtown Disney District. Concept artist Nikkolas Smith did an amazing mural of the late star that was unveiled yesterday in Anaheim, California.

Smith, a former Disney Imagineer, shared the installation on his IG page. “As a former Disney Imagineer, I had the honor of working on a major children's hospital initiative and Avengers Campus as my final two assignments,” he said. “Seeing Chadwick's heart for people in-person, and later discovering his courageous battle with cancer, I was inspired to create this tribute to honor his life and legacy. To us, he was and will always be T'Challa. Long Live The King.'"