Disney Unveils Chadwick Boseman Tribute Mural
The mural is STUNNING!
Disneyland is paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the Downtown Disney District. Concept artist Nikkolas Smith did an amazing mural of the late star that was unveiled yesterday in Anaheim, California.
Earlier today, concept artist @Nikkolas_Smith was among the first to see his artwork, “King Chad,” displayed in #DowntownDisney. The art installation pays tribute to ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman with the inscription: “As a former Disney Imagineer, I had the honor of working on a major children's hospital initiative and Avengers Campus as my final two assignments. Seeing Chadwick's heart for people in-person, and later discovering his courageous battle with cancer, I was inspired to create this tribute to honor his life and legacy. To us, he was and will always be T'Challa. Long Live The King.”
