"Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors" Coming To Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
June 25, 2020
Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors exhibition is coming to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 1.
It will be an add on experience at the zoo with your ticket - and will have nearly two dozen dinosaurs that come to life along Waterfowl Lake. There's a giant T. Rex that is 2 stories tall and a gigantic Spinosaurus that stretches more than 40 feet.
The exhibit will be on display through Labor Day.