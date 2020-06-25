"Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors" Coming To Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors exhibition is coming to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 1.

It will be an add on experience at the zoo with your ticket - and will have nearly two dozen dinosaurs that come to life along Waterfowl Lake. There's a giant T. Rex that is 2 stories tall and a gigantic Spinosaurus that stretches more than 40 feet.

The exhibit will be on display through Labor Day.

