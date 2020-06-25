"Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors" Coming To Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

June 25, 2020
Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors exhibition is coming to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 1. 

It will be an add on experience at the zoo with your ticket - and will have nearly two dozen dinosaurs that come to life along Waterfowl Lake.  There's a giant T. Rex that is 2 stories tall and a gigantic Spinosaurus that stretches more than 40 feet.

The exhibit will be on display through Labor Day. 

Check out more info here! 

