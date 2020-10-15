"Dexter" Returning For 10 Episode Season in 2021

WHAT?! Finally some good 2020 news!

The show “Dexter” is coming back to Showtime as a limited series. Showtime confirmed it on twitter saying “Being away has been murder. Dexter returns.” 

They’ve ordered 10 episodes and production is supposed to begin in early 2021 with a debut in fall.  Michael C. Hall is going to be back as Dexter - a serial killer that hunts other serial killers. 

