"Dexter" Returning For 10 Episode Season in 2021
WHAT?! Finally some good 2020 news!
October 15, 2020
The show “Dexter” is coming back to Showtime as a limited series. Showtime confirmed it on twitter saying “Being away has been murder. Dexter returns.”
Surprise Motherfucker.— Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) October 14, 2020
He’s back. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/EDXov06rot
They’ve ordered 10 episodes and production is supposed to begin in early 2021 with a debut in fall. Michael C. Hall is going to be back as Dexter - a serial killer that hunts other serial killers.