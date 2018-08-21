DETAILS: Traffic, Parking & More: Everything You Need To Know About InCuya!

Here's everything you need to know about this upcoming weekend and the Incuya Music Festival!

PARKING, STREET RESTRICTIONS, STREET CLOSINGS

The following is from an official press release from the City of Cleveland:

"For the safety of festival-goers and other Downtown visitors, the Division of Police has announced that the following road closures will be in effect:

· Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. through Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 26 from 4 a.m. through Aug. 27 at 7 a.m.

o East Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

o West Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

o St. Clair Avenue from after Marriott Garage to Ontario Street

o St. Clair Avenue will be closed between East 6th Street and Ontario Street, Mall A Parking access only from East 6th Street

o Lakeside Avenue reduced to one lane westbound from East 6th Street to Ontario Street

· Friday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. through Monday Aug. 26 at 4 a.m.

o Lakeside Avenue from East 6th Street to Ontario Street

o St. Clair Avenue from after Marriott Garage to Ontario Street

o East Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

o West Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

o St. Clair Avenue will be closed between East 6th Street and Ontario Street, Mall A Parking access only from East 6th Street

o Lakeside Avenue closed between East 6th Street and Ontario Street"

Here's a visual map courtesy of Cleveland City Hall and one from the Incuya Music Festival.

**Parking info taken from the Incuya Website:

"We recommend you park near the Cleveland City Hall, the Cuyahoga County Courthouse or any other parking facility located downtown.



Arrive safely with our rideshare partner LYFT, dedicated drop-off and pick-up zones for LYFT will be close to the festival entrance and exit for the most convenient way to arrive at InCuya."

The RTA/RTA Rapid might also be a great idea for those who don't want to risk parking downtown.

SCHEDULE OF ARTISTS

ALLOWED INTO THE FESTIVAL

The following was taken from the Incuya Music Festival website

One sealed bottle of water, 24 ounce maximum

Binoculars & small digital cameras

Cell phones

Sunscreen in a plastic container

Blankets, limited to one per person

Draw string bags and small purses

NOT ALLOWED INTO THE FESTIVAL

The following was taken from the Incuya Music Festival website

No instruments

No weapons or firearms of any kind

No colors, no patches

No drones

No chains, chain wallets

No umbrellas, no hula hoops

No back packs or duffle bags

No camel packs or bota bags

No drugs and/or drug paraphernalia

No video cameras and/or audio recording devices

No outside food/beverage (with exception of water bottle)

No powdered substances

No folding chairs / lawn chairs

No coolers, No metal/glass bottles or glass containers of any kind.

No pets, with the exception of service animals

GATE OPENING TIMES:

Saturday at 12:00pm

Sunday at 1:00pm

Hope to see you there!