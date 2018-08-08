Details: Jen & Tim Are Looking For Local Cleveland High Schools To Be On The Show!

Spread the word, let us know!

August 8, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
The Jen and Tim Show are looking for local high school bands and cheerleaders to come in and represent their high school during Football season! If your kids are involved in cheerleading/band in a local Cleveland school program, or if you're a parent of a school with awesome school pride, please email [email protected].

Please let us know if you have contacts for the Jen and Tim Show! Producer Matt can handle the details if you know where we can find deans of students/student affairs.

Thanks for your help! 

