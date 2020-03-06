Destination Cleveland's 3 Things To Do In Cleveland This Weekend (3/6/20)

Kristen Jantonio, the Public Relations Manager at Destination Cleveland shared this weekend's big three:

Wizard World Cleveland at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

Wizard World Cleveland celebrates the best of pop culture with celebrity appearances and panels, live entertainment, comics, gaming and vendor tables to shop.

Celebrity guests include cast members from the hit shows “Outlander,” “Teen Wolf,” “Supergirl,” “The Mandalorian” and fan favorite film “The Princess Bride.”

Clevelanders can buy special tickets for photo ops and autographs with their favorite stars.

March 6-8

Ice Wine Festival at Grand River Valley Wineries

Just about an hour from Downtown Cleveland, seven wineries of the Grand River Valley will be celebrating the 2020 Ice Wine Festival! Only a handful of countries and a few select states in the US have the climate to make the wine, including the Grand River Valley region.

Participating wineries include Debonne Vineyards, Ferrante Wintery, Grand Rivers Cellars Winery and more.

The admission ticket at each winery ($7 at each location) includes wine samples, an ice wine glass and appetizers. There will also be other special events like live music at different wineries, other ice wine specialty items and the Ice Wine Run this Sunday!

Saturday, March 7; Saturday, March 14; Saturday, March 21; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Final weekend for tobogganing at the Cleveland Metroparks Mill Stream Run Reservation