Derek Hough Will Be A Judge For 'Dancing with the Stars'

Emmy Award winning and six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough is back as a judge on "Dancing with the Stars."



Hough will join Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli and will be with new host Tyra Banks.



Due to COVID-19 Len Goodman will be unable to judge in the ballroom but will still be a part of the show, but in a different capacity sharing his ballroom skills.



"This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me," Hough explained. "Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn't be more excited to be back in the ballroom."



Season 29 features Carole Baskin, Nelly, AJ McLean, Monica Aldama, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Johnny Weir, Vernon Davis, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado, Charles Oakley, Jeannie Mai, Skai Jackson, Chrishell Stause and Nev Schulman.

