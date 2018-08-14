Delta Air Lines Is Hiring More Than 1,000 Flight Attendants!
Good reason to see the world!
August 14, 2018
This job will get you traveling no doubt! Delta Air Lines need more than 1,000 flight attendants. Apparently there will be a lot of applicants, but you never know, right?
Applicants have to have a high school degree, must be 21 and must be fluent in English while having a flexible schedule.
Other things that will look nice: airline experience, previous work experience in sutomer service, safety or care of others, higher education and fluency in other languages.