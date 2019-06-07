Delicious Donut Day Deals and Details!

Free Donuts:

Krispy Kreme: One free donut (of any kind) per customer. If KK gives out 1 million free donuts, they will announce a second free donut day later in June.

Walmart: One free glazed donut per customer, in the bakery section. Plus you can get $3 of free donuts with the Coupons.com rebate below.

Hardee’s: Reportedly there’s a coupon on their site for a free Fruit Loops mini donut June 7–9, but we can’t find it.

Salvation Army: Free donuts, mostly for veterans, at certain locations around the U.S.

Kwik Trip: Free Cake Donut, Dunker, or Glazer with the coupon in the Kwik Rewards app.

Factory Donuts: One free donut, and “unveiling a new donut creation.”

Duck Donuts: One free bare, powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar donut.

LaMar’s Donuts: Free donut.

Sugar Shack: The chain offers a different donut deal every day, and has teased a free donut deal for Friday. Updates to come.

Coupons.com: Up to $3 cash back via PayPal after you buy donuts at Walmart, Target, and regional grocers Kroger, Owen’s, Pay Less, QFC, Ralphs, Smith’s, Fry’s, Fred Meyer, Food4less, King Soopers, JayC, Gerbes, Dillons, City Market, and Baker’s.

Discount or Free Donut With Purchase

Dunkin’: Free donut with a drink.

Cumberland Farms: Free donut with a “dispensed beverage” like coffee or soda, 5-10 a.m.

Honey Dew Donuts: Free donut with a medium drink.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Free glazed donut with any purchase.

Doughnut Plant: Free mini carnival sprinkles donut with any purchase.

Voodoo Donuts: The Homer donut (strawberry frosted) is $1.

Circle House Coffee: BOGO on donuts.

Bob’s Coffee & Doughnuts: Buy six buttermilk donuts, get one free.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: Free Red Velvet Mini Donuts when you buy two meals.

Top Pot Doughnuts: Free donut if you’re wearing their $22 National Doughnut Day shirt. Also a sweepstakes for free donuts, and a limited-edition sprinkle donut to raise money for Northwest Harvest Food Banks.

Other Deals

Amazon: Up to 32 percent off Babycakes Donut Maker, now $12.99.

Cafe Press: Donut Whisperer Mugs are $10; they're regularly $17.

Custom Donuts Apron: $20 down from $30 until Saturday.

Maternity Donut Shirts: $14 through Sunday; regularly $25.

Sweet Donuts T-shirts: T-shirts for me are $14; regularly $25.

Personalized Donut Shirts: Add your name and shirt is $14; regularly $25.

