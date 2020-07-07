Netflix Show "Dead to Me" is Ending After Season 3

"Dead To Me" will be back for it’s 3rd and final season on Netflix. The creator of the show, Liz Feldman, is now in a multi-year partnership with Netflix to create more original series and work on other projects.

"Dead To Me" stars Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden.

There has been no announcement on when the final season will premiere, but according to a social media post from Christina Applegate, they'll resume production when it's safe to do so.