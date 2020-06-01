Day Cares, Banquet Halls and Caterers Reopen in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine's Responsible Restart Ohio plan continures to roll out with daycares, banquet halls and catering centers.

Increased cleaning and hand washing is part of the rules that come with reopening Day Cares. Classrooms are limited to 9 preschool/school-age children and 6 when it comes to infants and toddlers. Childcare providers will be wearing masks, and all staff and child must be temperature tested. Anyone with a fever may not enter the facility.

You can check the childcare protocal here.

Weddings and funerals can fully resume with crowd size limited to 300 people. Catering and banquet halls will follow guidelines that are similar with restauraunts. You can check more about the protocal here.