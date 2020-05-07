Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Rocks Mother’s Day with Bon Jovi's David Bryan

Sunday at 7 pm, tune into Rock Hall’s Facebook and Bon Jovi’s YouTube channel

May 7, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 01: Jon Bon Jovi and Phil X perform during the Bon Jovi This House Is Not For Sale Tour 2108, at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 01, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Rock
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is rockin’ your Mother’s Day with Bon Jovi. This Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, tune into Rock Hall’s Facebook and Bon Jovi’s YouTube channel for a special Mother’s Day greeting from band member David Bryan. Plus, enjoy an exclusive video vault compilation of Bon Jovi’s 2018 Induction Ceremony performances and speeches.

You can submit your message for mom now to @rockhall on social media using #message4mom and a handful of them will be read by David Bryan in his video message on Sunday.

2018 Induction Ceremony videos you’ll enjoy on Mother’s Day include speeches where Jon Bon Jovi turns the spotlight on his family telling his wife how much he loves her and Tico Torres thanking his mom for telling him to “do what you want to do and play from your heart.”

You can also check out rockhall.com for the official 2018 Induction Ceremony program with a special essay on Bon Jovi and turn up the volume with a career-defining playlistfor the band on the Rock Hall’s Spotify channel. 

Even if you can’t celebrate together, you can send your favorite mom an exclusive co-brand Rock Hall and Bon Jovi tee shirt that’ll make it into her “greatest hits” collection. Shop Rock Hall’s online store now and take advantage of 15% off all women’s clothing items.

Check out rockhall.com/explore-online for more ways to connect with the Rock Hall and your favorite artists online, including virtual tours, and free educational resources at Rock Hall EDU.

Tags: 
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Bon Jovi
YouTube
Mother's Day
Coronavirus

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - May 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - May 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - April 30th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Matchmaker Ashley From It's Just Lunch Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Answers Questions About COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Better Business Bureau Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes