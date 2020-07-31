DATA: The Average American Has 217 Arguments About Dishes Per Year
That seems a bit high!
July 31, 2020
Okay, we've all got into a fight over who is doing the dishes, but apparently it's much more intense then we assume!?
A new poll finds:
- The average American will be involved in 217 arguments each year over dishes.
- That comes out to an average of 18 dish-related arguments each month.
- 60% of Americans say they get stressed out doing the dishes.
- Among the most common dish-based argument is over who should empty the dishwasher, with folks having four of those fights each month.
- Other common dish-related arguments include:
- Leaving dishes to soak in the sink (4)
- Who should load the dishwasher (4)
- Pre-rinsing dishes before putting them in the dishwasher (4)
- Leaving dishes in the sink when the dishwasher is empty (3)