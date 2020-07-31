DATA: The Average American Has 217 Arguments About Dishes Per Year

That seems a bit high!

July 31, 2020
dirty dishes
Okay, we've all got into a fight over who is doing the dishes, but apparently it's much more intense then we assume!? 

A new poll finds:

  • The average American will be involved in 217 arguments each year over dishes.
  • That comes out to an average of 18 dish-related arguments each month.
  • 60% of Americans say they get stressed out doing the dishes.
  • Among the most common dish-based argument is over who should empty the dishwasher, with folks having four of those fights each month.
  • Other common dish-related arguments include:
  • Leaving dishes to soak in the sink (4)
  • Who should load the dishwasher (4)
  • Pre-rinsing dishes before putting them in the dishwasher (4)
  • Leaving dishes in the sink when the dishwasher is empty (3)
