ABC Splitting with DWTS Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews

Dancing with the Stars will be very different next season. ABC is splitting with Dancing with the Stars co-hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron.

Tom Bergeron has spent 15 years on the show. That spans the entire history of 28 seasons and nearly 450 episodes.

Tom Bergeron has expressed his apprecaition to the show on Twitter by saying "It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career." He also wittingly added, "That said, what am I supposed to with all these glitter masks?"

ABC also has come out and expressed their "sincerest thanks and gratitude" to Bergeron for his "trademark wit and charm" over the years.

Bergeron was also the host of AFV for 14 years and Hollywood Squares for 6 years. Erin Andrews has been with DWTS since 2014 and has also been part of Fox Sports since 2012.