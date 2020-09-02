Dancing With The Stars Reveals Line Up; Carole Baskin, Nelly and More!

It's official, meow!

September 2, 2020
It's official, Dancing With The Stars has a line up! This year includes 

  • AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys, 
  • Tiger King star Carole Baskin, 
  • Nelly
  • Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause,
  • Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe
  • NFL player Vernon Davis, J
  • Jesse Metcalfe
  • Anne Heche
  • Skai Jackson
  • Justina Machado,
  • Jeannie Mai, 
  • Catfish host Nev Schulman,
  • NBA superstar Charles Oakley
  • Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir

 

Check out more info here: 

