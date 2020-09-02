Dancing With The Stars Reveals Line Up; Carole Baskin, Nelly and More!
It's official, meow!
It's official, Dancing With The Stars has a line up! This year includes
- AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys,
- Tiger King star Carole Baskin,
- Nelly
- Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause,
- Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe
- NFL player Vernon Davis, J
- Jesse Metcalfe
- Anne Heche
- Skai Jackson
- Justina Machado,
- Jeannie Mai,
- Catfish host Nev Schulman,
- NBA superstar Charles Oakley
- Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir
Check out more info here:
