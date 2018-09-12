Dancing With The Stars: Season 27 Contests and Pairings Revealed!

We got the dish!

September 12, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Laurie Hernandez

© Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

Here's the list of the season 27 cast members of Dancing with the Stars

Jenna Johnson & Joe Amabile
Keo Motsepe & Evanna Lynch
Sasha Farber & Mary Lou Retton
Emma Slater & John Schneider
Lindsay Arnold & DeMarcus Ware
Gleb Savchenko & Nikki Glaser
Sharna Burgess & Bobby Bones
Artem Chigvintsev & Danielle Umstead
Alan Bersten & Alexis Ren
Witney Carson & Milo Anaheim
Cheryl Burke & Juan Pablo Di Pace
Brandon Armstrong & Tinashe
Val Chmerkovskiy & Nancy McKeon

Tags: 
Dancing with the Stars

Recent Podcast Audio
Derek Hough From Dancing With The Stars, World of Dance Joins The Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Walk to Defeat ALS WDOKFM: On-Demand
Chef Zack Bruell Drops Information On Tri-C CLE Eats, Happening Saturday the 15th WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Talks With Jacqueline From the Cleveland Zoo About The Centennial Trail 5K WDOKFM: On-Demand
Denny Laine Joins The Jen and Tim Show Ahead of His Performance At Pinecrest WDOKFM: On-Demand
Greg Clement, Owner of Mapleside Farm, Talks About The Cleveland Indians Maze! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes