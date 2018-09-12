Dancing With The Stars: Season 27 Contests and Pairings Revealed!
We got the dish!
September 12, 2018
Here's the list of the season 27 cast members of Dancing with the Stars
Jenna Johnson & Joe Amabile
Keo Motsepe & Evanna Lynch
Sasha Farber & Mary Lou Retton
Emma Slater & John Schneider
Lindsay Arnold & DeMarcus Ware
Gleb Savchenko & Nikki Glaser
Sharna Burgess & Bobby Bones
Artem Chigvintsev & Danielle Umstead
Alan Bersten & Alexis Ren
Witney Carson & Milo Anaheim
Cheryl Burke & Juan Pablo Di Pace
Brandon Armstrong & Tinashe
Val Chmerkovskiy & Nancy McKeon