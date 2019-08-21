The New Season of Dancing With The Stars Will Include Lamar Odom, Bachelorette Hannah B., Sean Spicer, James Van Der Beek

August 21, 2019
Hannah Brown from the Bachelorette, Karamo Brown from Queer Eye and Lamar Odom are among the constestants in the new season of Dancing With The Stars! The full celebrity cast just dropped on Good Morning America.

Joining them will be country star Lauren Alian, Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, actor James Van Der Beek, model Christie Brinkley, NFL player Ray Lewis, comedian Kel Mitchell, actress Kate Flannery and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The season premieres on September 16th.

