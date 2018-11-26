Cyber Monday: What Are The Hottest Deals Happening Right Now?
November 26, 2018
Awesome Deals
- Amazon - All-New Echo Dot for $24.00 (save $25.99)
- Amazon - Echo Dot Kids Edition for $49.99 (save $20)
- Amazon - All-New Echo Show for $179.99 (save $50)
- Amazon - Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (save $15)
- Amazon - Fire TV Cube with Far-Field Voice Control and 4K UHD/HDR for $59.99 (save $60)
- Best Buy BBY +0.74% - Save $300 with qualifying Verizon activation on Samsung Galaxy Note9, S9 or S9+
- GameStop GME -1.53% - $50 Gift Card + $35 eShop Currency with select new Nintendo Switch consoles
- GameStop - $50 Gift Card with purchase of select new PS4 consoles
- GameStop - $50 Gift Card with purchase of select new Xbox One consoles
- Kohl’s - Amazon Echo Spot + $15 in Kohl’s Cash for $89.99
- Kohl’s - Fitbit Versa Smartwatch + $45 Kohl’s Cash for $149.99 (save $50)
- Kohl’s - Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones + $75 Kohl’s Cash for $279.99 (save $70)
- Samsung - Save up to $300 Instantly when you buy a Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung - Save up to $100 on Galaxy and Gear Watches
- Samsung - Save up to $300 Instantly when you buy a Galaxy S9 or S9+ - Buy Deal Now - a great deal
- Target TGT -2.76% - Extra 15 Percent off top gift and thousands of items at Target.com
- Walmart - PlayStation 4 with a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 and an extra DualShock 4 for $199 (save $99.87)
- Walmart - Polaroid 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV for $179.99 (save $220)
- Walmart - Nintendo Switch Console with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $299 (save $59)
- Walmart - Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 4 + Bonus $10 Walmart Gift Card for $59.88 (save $10)
- Walmart - Nintendo 2DS XL for $129 (save $20.72)
Good Deals:
- Amazon - All-New Echo Plus for $109.99 (save $40)
- Amazon - Echo (2nd generation) for $69 (save $30.99)
- Amazon - All-New Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, only $49.99 (save $30)
- Amazon - All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, only $89.99 (save $40)
- Amazon - Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, only $99.99 (save $50)
- Amazon - Add an Amazon Smart Plug to any Echo device for only $5
- Amazon - All-New Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free and Show Mode Dock bundle, only $79.99
- Amazon - Sony XBR55X900F Amazon's Choice High-Performance TV (2018 Model) for $1,098.00
- Best Buy - Save $200 with qualifying Sprint activation on Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9 or S9+
- Best Buy - LG 55-inch Class LED UK6090PUA Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV for $399.99
- Target - Element 50-inch 4K UDH Smart TV for $249.99
- Walmart - Samsung 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $447.99
- Walmart - Overpowered Gaming Laptop 15-inch for $799
- Walmart - MSI Performance Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch with NVIDIA-GeForce for $799
- Walmart - Straight Talk Apple AAPL -7.69% iPhone 8 Plus for $599.99
- Walmart - Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 for $499.99