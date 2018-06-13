CVS Will Offer Free Samples Through Their ExtraCare Beauty Club

Who Needs Coupons When You're In The CLUB!

June 13, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Jen & Tim Show
Pop
CVS ExtraCare Beauty Club is stepping it up this July with their new exclusive deals and events. As a member you'll get online access to the upcoming material. You'll get beauty analzytics and trends. But best of all...you'll save money.

For every thirty dollars you spend on beauty, you'll get three ExtraBucks Rewards right back at you. CVS will also host theme events for the members each month. 

Check out more details at your nearest CVS or the website right here

jen and tim
WDOK
Star
102
cleveland
beauty
cvs

