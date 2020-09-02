Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Resume Rides On October 1st!

All aboard!

September 2, 2020
Toot toot: train rides with the one and only Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad are kicking back into full gear on October 1st.

There will be some changes: capacity is reduced to 50%, seating will be staggered to ensure social distancing, guests will be screened for temperature, masks will be worn for the entire ride unless eating or drinking. 

The Polar Express WILL return for the 27th year in a row starting on November 6th 2020 through December 20th, tickets can be purchased in groups of four or six. Tickets go on sale for members on September 22, 2020 and non-members on Wednesday, October 14th. 

Check out their website for more hot info. 

