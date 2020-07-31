Cuyahoga Fair Food Drive Thru Scheduled For August 15th & 16th

Crispy, fried, tangy, feelgood food is coming our way!

July 31, 2020
funnel cake
The 2020 Cuyahoga County Fair has been cancelled due to COVID-19, but the fair food is open and read for business! This year, the first ever fair food drive thru will take place in leau of the Cuyahoga County Fair. It's scheduled for August 15th and 16th from 11am-7pm. 

You can get all your fair food favorites without having to leave your car! Visitors will enter at the Bagley Road entrance and pick up a map and menu of the campgrounds. The event was approved by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. 

 

county fair
fair food

