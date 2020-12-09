Cuyahoga County Public Library #1 On America's Star Libraries for 11th Year In A Row

From the Cuyahoga County Public Library:

Cuyahoga County Public Library tops list of America's star libraries for 11th year in a row

Among the nation's largest library systems, CCPL earns highest overall score in annual index of public library service

Parma, OH – December 8, 2020 – For the 11th consecutive year (2010-2020), Cuyahoga County Public Library (CCPL) has received the highest overall score among its peers in Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service (Index). CCPL has also received the Index's prestigious five-star rating for 12 consecutive years (2009-2020).



Published annually, the Index compares U.S. libraries with their peers based on per capita output measures. Ratings of five, four and three stars are awarded to libraries that generate the highest combined per capita outputs among their spending peers.

Within its peer group – which includes America's largest library systems – CCPL earned the Index's highest overall rating, scoring 2,006 total points, 180 points more than the next closest library system. The 2020 Index was derived from data released by the Institute of Museum and Library Services for FY18. A total of 5,608 U.S. public libraries were scored in groupings based on total operating expenditures.

“Library Journal's rating and scoring system is based on per capita usage data, but ultimately the reason that Cuyahoga County Public Library has been able to top the LJ Index year after year is because we are deeply committed to exceptional library service," said CCPL Executive Director Tracy Strobel. "Our collection is outstanding, our staff are knowledgeable, friendly and eager to help; and our programs – whether they are in-person or virtual – are impactful, interesting and fun. We strive to be exceptional, and that is what keeps our customers coming back again and again."

Library Journal is the oldest and most respected publication covering the field of library service, with more than 100,000 readers. The LJ Index rating system was first introduced in 2008 to recognize and promote America’s public libraries, to help improve the pool of nationally collected library statistics and to encourage library self-evaluation. For more information about the Index, visit https://www.libraryjournal.com/.

About Cuyahoga County Public Library

At Cuyahoga County Public Library we are committed to our mission of being at the center of community life by creating an environment where reading, lifelong learning and civic engagement thrive and our vision to be the most convenient library system in the country. For more information, visit www.cuyahogalibrary.org.

