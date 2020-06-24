Cuyahoga County Libraries To Reopen July 6th; Expanding Curbside Service

Cuyahoga County Public Library will be reopening on July 6th and curbside service will be expanded on June 29th! Take a look at the statement released by the library:

Cuyahoga County Public Library closed its doors to the public as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus on March 13. In the months that followed our staff members have worked behind the scenes to reinvent our service delivery and create a thoughtful, responsible plan for a phased reopening.

I’m pleased to announce that on Monday, July 6 we will enter the plan’s third phase – the reopening of our branches to the public. We will also expand curbside service beginning Monday, June 29. We are as excited to welcome customers back to the library as they are to return, but it will not be business as usual.

Our road to reopening has been a sometimes frustrating journey. Some of our customers have asked, “If I can go to a restaurant or get my hair cut at a barbershop, why can’t I walk into my local library?” The short answer is that our top priority simply must be the health and safety of our staff and customers. That means continuing to follow the orders and guidance coming from Governor DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health and local public health officials. Before we could even begin responsibly lending materials again we had to secure adequate PPE for our staff, conduct safety training (virtually, of course), and develop an entirely new material handling process for lending and returns. Unlike restaurants and retail businesses, the materials we lend out come back to us. It took time to recalibrate our processes to account for the need to adequately quarantine returned materials.

It has been a long road, but we are eager for your return. Trips to the library might look a little different for a while, but one thing remains the same. As your needs change, we change.

Tracy R. Strobel

Executive Director