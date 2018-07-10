Cow Appreciation Day At Chic-Fil-A: Dress Like A Cow, Eat For Free!
MOOOve over, we got a good free deal for you
July 10, 2018
It’s Cow Appreciation Day at Chic Fil A! which means, if you go to Chick Fil A wearing a cow costume or cow related clothing today, you’ll get a free entrée. Pretty easy right? You have till 7pm tonight! Good luck!
Have you marked your calendars? Cow Appreciation Day is Tuesday, July 10th! --: @Natalielovesjustin on Instagram pic.twitter.com/AGq9QncYyx— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 5, 2018