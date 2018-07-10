Cow Appreciation Day At Chic-Fil-A: Dress Like A Cow, Eat For Free!

MOOOve over, we got a good free deal for you

July 10, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Jen & Tim Show
Local

It’s Cow Appreciation Day at Chic Fil A! which means, if you go to Chick Fil A wearing a cow costume or cow related clothing today, you’ll get a free entrée. Pretty easy right? You have till 7pm tonight! Good luck!

chick-fil-a