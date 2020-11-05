Costco Is Selling Hot Cocoa Bombs For The Holidays

Costco is now selling sets of 16 hot cocoa bombs. The bombs, which were made famous on TikTok, are ornament-shaped balls of chocolate filled with fluffy marshmallows.

Costco sells the bombs in a pack of 16, featuring four different flavors - milk chocolate, s'mores, strawberry, and salted caramel. Basically, as hot milk is poured over them the chocolate melts with the marshmallow goodness exploding out. They’ll be perfect for a stocking stuffer at just $16 a pack.