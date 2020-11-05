Costco Is Selling Hot Cocoa Bombs For The Holidays

Sounds like a yummy treat!

November 5, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Hot chocolate with whipped cream, sprinkled with aromatic cinnamon in glass cups. Snack, brown.

© Zi3000 | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Christmas 102
Jen & Tim Show
Local

Costco is now selling sets of 16 hot cocoa bombs. The bombs, which were made famous on TikTok, are ornament-shaped balls of chocolate filled with fluffy marshmallows.

Costco sells the bombs in a pack of 16, featuring four different flavors -  milk chocolate, s'mores, strawberry, and salted caramel. Basically, as hot milk is poured over them the chocolate melts with the marshmallow goodness exploding out. They’ll be perfect for a stocking stuffer at just $16 a pack.

Tags: 
hot chocolate bombs

Recent Podcast Audio
What Happened To The Christmas PJs?? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Tells Holly A Spirit Is In Your House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisper Mary Ann Tells Bobbi About The Spirit In Her House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks Halloween Candy and Potential Level 4 Status WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks About The Upcoming Wave of COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes