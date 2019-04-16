Costco Debuts Stunning and Scrumptious Looking 4 Pound Carrot Cake!

Move over other Easter desserts!

April 16, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
News

Check out this picture of Costco's 4 pound, 10-inch diameter carrot cake! This carrot cake comes with apricot interior, roasted walnuts, a cream cheese shmear and a finish of carrot cake crumbs on top. 

Move over 4 pound pumpkin pie and 5 pound harvest spice cheesecake. This two layer masterpiece is going to rule our Easter weekend. Its $14, but perfect for the entire family (or just yourself). 

Mom I’ve got dessert covered for Easter weekend with the fam! I cannot wait to try this new Carrot Walnut Cake from Costco! Featuring an apricot filling and cream cheese icing topped with carrot cake crumbs & toasted walnuts. ---- • • • • • #costco #costcofinds #cakes #costcocake #costcobakery #cake #bakery #carrotcake #costcodeals #costcobuys #costcohaul #costcolove #Easter #spring #dessert #costcoadventure #saturday #KirklandSignature #newitem #theCostcoConnoisseur #GoingToAllTheCostcos

A post shared by The Costco Connoisseur (@thecostcoconnoisseur) on

Tags: 
Easter
carrot cake

Recent Podcast Audio
Makeover Monday with Kristin - April 15th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Scene with Andrew Zelman - April 11th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Get Info From The Euclid Beach Boys About Eggshelland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Zachary Levi, Star of Shazam, Tangled and Chuck Joins The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - April 5th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Get The Dish About The I-X Indoor Amusement Park WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes