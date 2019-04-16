Costco Debuts Stunning and Scrumptious Looking 4 Pound Carrot Cake!
Move over other Easter desserts!
Check out this picture of Costco's 4 pound, 10-inch diameter carrot cake! This carrot cake comes with apricot interior, roasted walnuts, a cream cheese shmear and a finish of carrot cake crumbs on top.
Move over 4 pound pumpkin pie and 5 pound harvest spice cheesecake. This two layer masterpiece is going to rule our Easter weekend. Its $14, but perfect for the entire family (or just yourself).
Mom I've got dessert covered for Easter weekend with the fam! I cannot wait to try this new Carrot Walnut Cake from Costco! Featuring an apricot filling and cream cheese icing topped with carrot cake crumbs & toasted walnuts.