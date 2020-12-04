Cordelia Willets: Rainbow Stories 2020

Cordelia Willets was diagnosed with Cancer at the age of 9 weeks. Rainbow has been such an important part of her family’s life.

At 9 weeks, Cordelia was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in nerve tissue of babies and young children. She had multiple complications, and was hospitalized for 5 months –spending most of her time in the PICU and at Rainbow.

Since, her health has had its ups and downs, which naturally has an affect on the whole family. One of the special services UH Rainbow has been able to offer is for an art therapist to do home visits with Cordelia’s older sister CC, to help her process her sister’s health challenges.

Cordelia is doing great and been deemed a cancer survivor! ∙Cordelia loves school, unicorns, reading, music, and puppies. She wants to be a fashion designer when she is older and is a bright, sunny, little girl who loves life!

