Cordelia Willets: Rainbow Stories 2019

Cordelia Willets is a 6-year old from Cleveland Heights who doesn’t slow down for much. She loves school, swimming, singing, basketball, and ice skating! As a newborn, she battled Neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that took over her liver and made breathing incredibly difficult. It wasn’t an easy journey; Cordelia spent 29 weeks in the hospital during her cancer treatment and has had to face many side effects over the years.

While Cordelia was in the hospital, and during subsequent visits, the Family and Child Life Services team has spent a lot of time with her and her family. Their Art Therapist helped big sister Cecilia cope with the stress of her sister’s illness. Their Child Life Specialist helped mom, Corinne, ensure everything was in order for Cecilia’s upcoming birthday celebration. Their Music Therapist helped dad, Jeremy, be able to sing to Cordelia while she was in treatment. Family and Child Life helped the Willets Family continue to create cherished memories during their time at Rainbow!

Throughout her journey, Cordelia’s indomitable spirit has been a beacon of hope to her family, friends, and everyone else who comes in to contact with her. Thanks to the fantastic doctors, nurses, and therapists at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, she’s a cancer survivor!

