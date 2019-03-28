Cookie Monster: Baker Mayfield's Biggest Fan!
He might have to bake up some good throws this season just for Cookie Monster!
Cookie Monster and some of his Seasme Street friends were interviewed about their favorite quarterbacks. Make some room for Cookie Monster cause he's currently on the #BrownsBandwagon!
Who is @MeCookieMonster's favorite quarterback?— SI TV (@watch_SITV) March 27, 2019
"How could me not go with guy named Baker?" -- -- @bakermayfield is a popular guy on @sesamestreet in the latest episode of "The Wilder Project": https://t.co/FMQOdjk035 pic.twitter.com/vBPtav4VHN