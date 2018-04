Congrats To Leasa From Burton! She TRUMPED Toohey On A Tiebreaker Question

1. THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS ARE ADVANCING IN THE NBA PLAYOFFS!! THE EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS WILL BEGIN TOMORROW NIGHT AGAINST TORONTO. THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS SHARE QUICKEN LOANS ARENA WITH THIS CLEVELAND HOCKEY TEAM.

THE MONSTERS



2. GUESS WHAT STARTS TONIGHT? THE 4 WEEK, ALL ATHLETE SEASON OF DANCING WITH THE STARS! ONE OF THE BIGGEST NAMES ON THE SHOW IS THIS FORMER U.S. FIGURE SKATER THAT HAD, WELL I GUESS IT WAS SOME OF HER PEOPLE, A LITTLE RUN IN WITH NANCY KERRIGAN.

TONYA HARDING



3. T-MOBILE AND SPRINT FINALLY AGREED TO A MASSIVE MERGER. THIS NEW COMPANY, WHICH WOULD HAVE MORE THAN 90 MILLION RETAIL WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS, STILL TRAILS THE TOP TWO CARRIERS WITH AT&T REACHING 93 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS, AND THISCARRIER WITH 116 MILLION WIRELESS SUBSRCIBERS.

VERIZON



4. AMERICAN IDOL WAS ON LAST NIGHT, AND THREE MORE PEOPLE GOT THE BOOT. THAT LEAVES US WITH 7 CONTESTANTS LEFT ON THE SHOW. CAN YOU NAME THE THEME OF LAST NIGHT’S SHOW?

DISNEY



5. “INFINITY WAR” OPENED WITH A RECORD $250 MILLION DOLLARS IN TICKET SALES OVER THE WEEKEND, NARROWLY SURPASSING “STAR WARS; THE FORCE AWAKENS” FOR THE HIGEST OPENING WEEKEND OF ALL TIME. CHRIS HEMSWORTH PLAYS THIS CHARACTER IN THE MOVIE.

THOR