Congrats To Lakewood Chef Jill Vedaa Of Salt! She WON Guy's Grocery Games On Food Network
April 17, 2018
Categories:
Jen and Tim talked with Jill Vedaa of Salt+ about the restauraunt, her Food Network experience and more!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
21 Apr
Blossom Music Center Summer Job Fair Blossom Music Center
02 May
Aladdin at Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre
10 May
Nurses Night Out Bar Louie
11 May
Dane Cook 2 Shows Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
16 May
Cleveland Magazine Silver Spoon Awards hosted by Jen & Tim Crawford Auto Aviation Museum at the Cleveland History Center