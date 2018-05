Congrats To Emily From Rocky River! She TRUMPED Toohey Today!

1. CORNER ALLEY UPTOWN AT UNIVERSITY CIRCLE IS CLOSING. IT’S BEEN OPEN SINCE 2014, BUT IT’S MAKING ENOUGH OF A PROFIT TO CONTINUE. WHERE IS THE CORNER ALLEY LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND? E 9TH ST? E 4TH STREET? ON THE EAST BANK OF THE FLATS?

E 4TH STREET



2. TRAVIS HAFNER IS BACK PLAYING BASEBALL IN CLEVELAND. WELL, SORTA. HE’S GOING TO PLAY ONE GAME, ON JUNE 16TH, FOR THE LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS. WHICH CITY DO THE CRUSHERS PLAY THEIR HOME GAMES? AVON? WILLOUGHBY? OR LORAIN?

AVON



3. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ACTOR DWAYNE JOHNSON. HE VOICED THIS “YOU’RE WELCOME” CHARACTER IN THE DISNEY MOVIE, “MOANA”.

MAUI



4. READY FOR SOME SOCIAL MEDIA DRAMA? BLAKE LIVELY UNFOLLOWED HER HUSBAND, RYAN REYNOLDS ON INSTAGRAM. ACTUALLY, SHE DELETED ALL OF HER PHOTOS AND VIDEOS AND UNFOLLOWED ALMOST EVERYONE. UH, OH, THIS IS LEADING TO SPECULATION THAT SHE AND RYAN REYNOLDS ARE GETTING A DIVORCE! WHO HAS MORE FOLLOWERS ON INSTAGRAM? RYAN? OR BLAKE?

BLAKE LIVELY – 20.4 MILLION

RYAN REYNOLDS – 19.3 MILLION



5. ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT IS RETURNING – AND BEING REMIXED! THE SERIES WILL RETURN TO NETFLIX ON MAY 4 WITH A “REMIXED” 22-EPISODE RUN OF THE SHOW’S FOURTH SEASON. THE PLOT OF ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT REVOLVES AROUND THE MEMBERS IN THIS FAMILY. WHAT IS THE FAMILY’S LAST NAME?

BLUTH