The Complete List Of Local Garage Sales And CLEvents

Flea Market (Submitted by Crystal)

Saturday May 19, 2018 8a.m.-3p.m

Arts, Crafts, Garage Sale Items, Homemade Wares.

Sponsered by the Riverside National Honor Society

Event Address:

585 Riverside Drive

Painesville, Ohio 44077

Monday, June 18, 2018

19th Annual Holy-In-One Golf Outing to benefit Regina Health Center in

Richfield, Ohio

Event Address:

Firestone Country Club

452 East Warner Road

Akron, OH 44319

Details HERE.

