Coming Soon: Cinnamon Coke and Spiced Cranberry Sprite

Coca-Cola is debuting Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry on Monday, Sept. 30th. They will available for the rest of the year.

"Cola is a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors. Coca-Cola leans more toward the spice side and Pepsi leans more toward citrus," Instagram account CandyHunting explained. "Adding extra cinnamon flavor will kick up that brown spice an extra notch."

The Coca-Cola Cinnamon debuted in the UK last year to favorable reviews