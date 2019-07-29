Coming Soon: Baby Shark Cereal

Baby Shark cereal is coming to Sam's Club and Walmart! Apparently it's berry-flavored loops and is paired with marshmallow bits. The box will feature the iconic shark with it's 'doo doo doo doo doo doo' lyric. The cereal is made by Kellogs.

