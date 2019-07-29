Coming Soon: Baby Shark Cereal

Will the cereal be as addicting as the song?

July 29, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

Baby Shark cereal is coming to Sam's Club and Walmart! Apparently it's berry-flavored loops and is paired with marshmallow bits. The box will feature the iconic shark with it's 'doo doo doo doo doo doo' lyric. The cereal is made by Kellogs.

Baby Shark
cereal
breakfast news

