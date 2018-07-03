Coffee Drinkers Are More Likely To Live Longer Than Those Who Don't Drink Coffee!

Finally do I feel healthy! A new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association implies that coffee drinkers are 12% more likely to live longer compared to those who don't drink coffee.

The Journal of the American Medical Association also found correlation between coffee drinkers with a decreased risk of Type 2 diabetes and stroke. It doesn't have to do with the caffeine apparently but because of the chemical compounds in the coffee bean.

I can't wait to drink all the coffee in the world this week!