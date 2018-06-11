CNN Travel Creates Cleveland 'Best Of' List

CNN's Travel did a 'best of Cleveland' write-up and they did a pretty decent job summarizing the city!

Gordon Square and Ohio City's West 25th were the 'noteworthy neighborhoods', while Superelectric Pinball Parlor, Banter B eer Wine , Sweet Moses and Cleveland Tea Revivial were noted as highlights.

The Cleveland Museum of Art, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Blossom Music Center and Playhouse Square were cultural beacons and Cuyahoga Valley National Park was the 'park to be'.

Great Lakes Brewing Company, The Plum, Market Garden Brewery, Lola, Mabel's BBW, The Greenhouse Tavern, Brewnuts, Happy Dog, Ohio City Gallery were listed as the best restauraunts.

The top three hotels according to CNN were the Hyatt Regency, the Ritz-Carlton and the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel.

You can view the entire write-up here, or type in the following link: https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/things-to-do-cleveland-ohio/index.html