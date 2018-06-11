CNN Travel Creates Cleveland 'Best Of' List

Do you agree with this list?

June 11, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

CNN's Travel did a 'best of Cleveland' write-up and they did a pretty decent job summarizing the city! 

Gordon Square and Ohio City's West 25th were the 'noteworthy neighborhoods', while Superelectric Pinball Parlor, Banter B eer  Wine , Sweet Moses and Cleveland Tea Revivial were noted as highlights.

The Cleveland Museum of Art, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Blossom Music Center and Playhouse Square were cultural beacons and Cuyahoga Valley National Park was the 'park to be'.

Great Lakes Brewing Company, The Plum, Market Garden Brewery, Lola, Mabel's BBW, The Greenhouse Tavern, Brewnuts, Happy Dog, Ohio City Gallery were listed as the best restauraunts.

The top three hotels according to CNN were the Hyatt Regency, the Ritz-Carlton and the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel.

You can view the entire write-up here, or type in the following link: https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/things-to-do-cleveland-ohio/index.html

 

Tags: 
jen and tim
WDOK
Star 102
cleveland
cle
best of
CNN
travel

Recent Podcast Audio
Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zeldman - June 8th WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Eat Meatballs And Talk About This Weekend's St. Francis of Assisi Festival WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk LaureLive 2018 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Rich Monae, An Extra In Matthew McConaughey's New Film WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Dustin, the General Manager of the New Pinecrest Shake Shack! WDOKFM: On-Demand
"Checkin' The Cleveland Scene With Andrew Zelman - June 1st! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes