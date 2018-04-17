Cleveland's 'Sax Man' Passes Away At The Age of 65

Maurice Reedus Jr., a Cleveland commodity known as the ‘Sax Man’, has passed away at the age of 65. He was most notorious for playing his saxophone in the Gateway District after the Indians games.

Reedus was recently suffering from heart problems although had recently moved into a new apartment and was showing signs of improvement.

The Sax Man enjoyed playing music and going downtown. The ‘Sax Man’ enjoyed wearing red and had a habit of calling the family dog ‘Lassie’ even though the dog was named ‘Sugar Ray’. In 2014, a documentary about him premiered at the Cleveland International Film Festival, click here for the official trailer which is hosted on Youtube.

The family thanks the community for the text messages, phone calls and outpouring admiration, they want the Sax Man to be remembered both for his music and spirit.