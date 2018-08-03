Cleveland's Melt Bar and Grill Rated On Nationwide 'Fastest Growing Restaurants' List

Melt Bar and Grilled places number 36 on a list of the fastest growing restauraunts in America. Restaurant Business Magazien conducted the list, which you can view here.

"Making the Future 50 list is great but the thing that means the most to me is that it is validation of the Melt concept." said owner and founder Matt Fish. "Gourmet comfort food, served in a cool atmosphere by awesome people, creates not just a meal, but an experience. We're grateful for the continued support from our fans and promise to never stop trying to get better and better!"

Good job guys!