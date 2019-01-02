Cleveland's First Cat Cafe Is Open In Tremont!
It's the cat's pajamas!
January 2, 2019
Cleveland's first cat cafe opens today in the Tremont neighborhood. The affoGATO Cat Cafe is designed to create a safe space for adoptable cats and give cat lovers a place to interact with felines. More information can be found online at https://www.affogatocatcafe.com/!
Affogato will be closed Monday and Tuesday, and will be open from 11am-9pm from Wednesday to Sunday. It is located at 761 Starkweather Aveune in Tremont.