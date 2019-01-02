Cleveland's First Cat Cafe Is Open In Tremont!

Cleveland's first cat cafe opens today in the Tremont neighborhood. The affoGATO Cat Cafe is designed to create a safe space for adoptable cats and give cat lovers a place to interact with felines. More information can be found online at https://www.affogatocatcafe.com/!

Affogato will be closed Monday and Tuesday, and will be open from 11am-9pm from Wednesday to Sunday. It is located at 761 Starkweather Aveune in Tremont.