Clevelanders & Locals Involved In The Super Bowl

A ton of locals are involved in The Super Bowl this year:

Kansas City Chiefs players: Travis Kelce is representing Cleveland Heights, Anthony Hitchens is from Lorain and went to Clearview High School Frank Clark went to Glenville.

San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Juszczyk from Medina who went to Cloverleaf, Raheem Mostert from Westlake

Two Cleveland Heights School Football Players will be spotlighted in a Microsoft ad that will air during the game. Olivia McKay and India Pulphus are the school's first female kickers.

Also, Clevleand born singr Norelle will be one of the three backup vocalists used during the halftime show with J. Lo and Shakira.