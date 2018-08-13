Cleveland Zoo's Asian Lantern Festival Extended Through Labor Day!

After rave reviews and the fact that everyone wants to go, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced it will be adding more dates to the Asian Lantern Festival all the way through Monday September 3rd (Labor Day). There will also be an additional night on September 8th for those effected on the night of August 11th.

Over 70,000 people have attended the event which features 40 huge lantern features, asian cuisines and liquors, and a craft market. There are also live performances.

Originally the festival was going to go through the 19th. The event runs on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6:30pm-10pm.

