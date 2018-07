Did you see the new three baby snow leopards?? They're so cute! They were born in April, but now have moved to the new Asian Highlands exhibit. The Cleveland Zoo is asking to help name the Snow Leopards, and here are the choices available:

Bodhi ( enlightenment)

Goji (for goji berry, an Asian fruit)

Nisha, (night)

Omid, (hope)

Zara, (flower)

Cleveland.com got a really cute video!