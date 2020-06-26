Asian Lantern Festival Returns to Cleveland Metropark Zoo on July 8th

One of the best events to do at the zoo!

It's back for a third year in a row: Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo staring on July 8th! Over 70 new displays and limited tickets will be offered online and prior to the event. 

Other COVID-19 regulations include a one-way flow, handwashing stations, and frequent sanitation. Guests are encouraged although not required to wear masks. 

The event is happening from July 8th to August 23rd, Wednesdays-Sundays from 6:30-10:30pm. Tickets are $18 for Zoo members, $20 for non members. 4-packs are $54 for zoo members, $60 for non-members. Same-day box office tickets are limited and will be $22 per ticket, $66 for 4.

You can get tickets here. 

