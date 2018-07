Oh no everyone...Cleveland ranked #3 in the Top 25 MOST STRESSED places in America! And apparently Ohio has a lot of stress, because Toledo, Cincinnati and Akron placed 5th, 16th and 22nd!

Wallethub did the survey and used work stress, financial stress alongside family, health and safety issues. So who beat us out for the MOST stressed? Well, Detroit came #1, Newark in New Jersey came in No. 2.