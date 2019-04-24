Cleveland Scene Magazine's Readers Vote The Jen and Tim Show as the "Best Radio Show" In Cleveland

Thank you so much!

April 24, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

Thank you so much for everyone who voted in Cleveland Scene's "Best of Cleveland 2019!" We're honored that you spent the time to vote for us among your Cleveland favorites. 

We're passionate about Cleveland: whether it's about what's happening or who's bubbling or even finding out about the multitudes of hidden gems in the city. We're committed to continuing providing a great morning show and we continue to be thankful for those who support the show.

 

Tags: 
best of cleveland
2019

