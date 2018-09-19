Cleveland Ranks In The Top 40 Of Nationwide Survey of 'Fun Cities'
Top 40 baby!
Wallethub did a study on the most fun citis in America. They used rankings for nightlife and parties, entertainment and recreation and cost. It shouldn’t come as much of a shock but the U.S. city deemed the most fun is Las Vegas, Nevada, which is number one for nightlife and parties, and number six for entertainment and recreation, although costs do drag Sin City down a bit, where they rank 77.
Where did Cleveland rank? 39th place, not too bad! With an average of 37.30355436, 35th in entertainment and recreation, 54th in nightlife and parties and 36th in cost.
Here's the top ten most fun cities in America
- Las Vegas, NV
- Orlando, FL
- New York, NY
- Miami, FL
- Portland, OR
- Atlanta, GA
- San Francisco, CA
- New Orleans, LA
- Chicago, IL
- San Diego, CA
On the other end of the spectrum, if you're looking to live in a snoozefest, Oxnard, California ranked dead last on the fun scale, ranking 146th in entertainment and recreation, and 139th for both nightlife and parties and costs.
Here's the fiveleast fun cities in America
- 178th - Fontana, CA
- 179th - Santa Rosa, CA
- 180th - Bridgeport, CT
- 181th - Oxnard, CA
- 182th - Pearl City, HI
Other findings from the survey:
- New York has the most restaurants per capita, while Winston-Salem, North Carolina has the least
- New York also has the most playgrounds per capita, while Hialeah, Florida has the least
- San Francisco has the most fitness centers per capita, while Newark, New Jersey has the least
- New York has the most accessible bars, while Grand Prairie, Texas has the least
- Albuquerque, New Mexico has the lowest average beer price, while New York has the highest