Cleveland Ranks In The Top 10 'Vegan Friendliest' Cities

Cleveland

PETA has placed Cleveland on their list of the Top 10 Most Vegan Friendly Cities, coming in at No.7! Unsurprisngly, Los Angeles and New York took No. 1 and No. 2. You can check their official list here.

This is our first year, and you have to think about all the vegan eateries in Cleveland, like Townhall, The Melt, The Root Cafe and Vegan Cleveland (which is expanding by the way!)

Here is PETA's official statement and write-up:

Cleveland is known for its pierogis, and vegans can indulge in the doughy, egg-free delights at Pierogis of Cleveland, which offers several varieties, including one with potato, caramelized onion, and chives. Bakeries in Cleveland are sweet to vegans, too: Poison Berry Bakery, which opened last spring, is all-vegan and the perfect spot to indulge in whoopie pies, chocolate chip banana bread, doughnuts, cannoli, cupcakes, cookies, and more while browsing the antiques district. The Cute Little Cake Shop is a mecca for vegans with cupcakes and cakes in just about every flavor imaginable, as well as family-recipe butter cookies, frosted chocolate chip brownies, croissants, and much more. And the sister-owned Vegan Doughnut Company bakes up craveable flavors, including hibiscus, maple coconut bacon, and lemon lavender, along with all the classics.

The Awesome Grilled Cheese Sandwich made with Daiya cheddar at Helio Terra Vegan Café lives up to its name, as do the Zucchini Alfredo and the Cashew Cheese Wrap. At Melt Bar and Grilled, everything vegan is clearly labeled, which is a good thing, because there’s so much to choose from—including the vegan Melt Cheeseburger, Wild Tofu “Wings,” and the Gourmet Grilled Cheese. TownHall is the place to be on Monday vegan nights, with Popcorn Tofu Nuggets, Tempeh Gyros, Wild Mushroom Chimichangas, and Cauliflower T-Bone Steak.

You might eat meat, but you can't deny that this is something to be prideful of! Besides, some of this vegan-freindly food looks AMAZING!