Cleveland Public Library Reopens; Guest Limited To 1 Hour And 15 Minute Blocks
All 28 Branches Are Open!
August 25, 2020
The Cleveland Public Library is back, both at the Main Library Downtown and the 27 neighborhood branches. Visits are limited to one hour and 15 minutes to allow everyone to safely access resources and materials. Computer rooms have been redesigned and patrons can use a computer for one hour.
Patrons must wear face coverings while at the library, disposable masks are available. Walk-up services and curbside services will continue at all locations.